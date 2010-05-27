Shawn Levy plans Fight Before Christmas

Date Night director Shawn Levy has signed on to direct new comedy The Fight Before Christmas for 20th Century Fox.

Despite the curse of Christmas movies ( Christmas With The Cranks, Four Christmases, Fred Claus among many others all turning into total turkeys), Levy must be confident in the pitch made by Due Date ’s writer Adam Sztykiel.

Except he’s not letting on what that pitch is, with the studio acting like a kid with a giant present, and refusing to reveal anything about it. All we know is that it’s a “family-centred comedy”.

Fox presumably have faith in Levy to deliver, considering his Date Night and Night At The Museum films have turned into successful money-spinners for them.

Meanwhile, Levy is also setting up shop at DreamWorks to direct Real Steel , about a father and son who take their robot to the Bot Boxing Championship.

Source: [ Variety ]

Can Levy escape the Christmas movie curse?