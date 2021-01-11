Several Star Wars Battlefront 2 actors appear to be doing motion capture work again

It would seem as though several Star Wars Battlefront 2 actors are doing motion capture work once again.

Over on the Star Wars Battlefront subreddit, one sleuthing user managed to work out that back in November 2020, three actors who worked on Star Wars Battlefront 2 were all doing motion capture work at the same time. The three actors are Janina Gavankar, who played protagonist Iden Versio, Admiral Versio actor Anthony Skordi, and T.J. Ramani, who played Del Meeko in the 2017 game.

The same user then goes on to work out that all three actors were in Los Angeles in mid November at around the same time, all doing motion capture and recording work, which could mean that they were all working on the same project. That possibility became even more likely in December 2020, when Ramani revealed that both he and Skordi were working together on an unannounced project.

Of course, there's been no official word on a sequel to 2017's Star Wars Battlefront 2 from either publisher EA or developer DICE. If there was to be a sequel to the game, retaining the single-player campaign component, then it's feasible that all three characters could return for the project.

You can try out Star Wars Battlefront 2 for free right now on the Epic Games Store, as it's one of the game that the storefront is giving away for free until January 21. If you've been following The Mandalorian on Disney Plus of late, you might have missed a cameo from none other than Iden Versio herself in Season 2 of the ongoing series.

