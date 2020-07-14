Sekiro, Hitman, NBA 2K21, and more are coming to Google Stadia this year

More than a dozen games will come to Google Stadia by the end of the year, including Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the modern Hitman trilogy, NBA 2K21, and more.

Google announced a chunk of the platform's 2020 release schedule as part of today's Stadia Connect presentation. Here's the full lineup, complete with Stadia release dates and features:

One Hand Clapping: a 2D puzzle-platformer that's out now in early access as a timed Stadia exclusive

a 2D puzzle-platformer that's out now in early access as a timed Stadia exclusive Orcs Must Die! 3: out now as a Stadia exclusive, available through Stadia Pro for free

out now as a Stadia exclusive, available through Stadia Pro for free PUBG Season 8: out July 30 with update 8.1

out July 30 with update 8.1 Serious Sam 4: out August 2020

out August 2020 PGA Tour 2K21: out August 21

out August 21 Dead by Daylight: out September 2020 with cross-play for all platforms and cross-progression for Switch and PC

out September 2020 with cross-play for all platforms and cross-progression for Switch and PC Hitman and Hitman 2: out September 1

out September 1 WWE 2K Battlegrounds: out September 18

out September 18 Hello Neighbor: out September 20 and available through Stadia Pro, with Hide & Seek prequel coming holiday 2020

out September 20 and available through Stadia Pro, with Hide & Seek prequel coming holiday 2020 Super Bomberman R Online: out fall 2020 as a timed exclusive

out fall 2020 as a timed exclusive NBA 2K21: out fall 2020

out fall 2020 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: out fall 2020

out fall 2020 Outcasters: a new shooter out fall 2020

a new shooter out fall 2020 Outriders: out holiday 2020

out holiday 2020 Hitman 3: out January 2021

As these and other new games are introduced, the Stadia Pro library will continue to expand and contract. With today's release of Orcs Must Die! 3, the Stadia Pro library is now 20 games strong. However, The Elder Scrolls Online will leave the service on July 16. If you claim it before then, you'll be able to play it for free as long as you maintain Stadia Pro.