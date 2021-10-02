Sega's mysterious new RPG is Sin Chronicle

Sega has lifted the lid on the details of its all-new mobile RPG, Sin Chronicle.

Teased a few weeks back , Sin Chronicle is headed to iOS and Android devices on December 15 in Japan – pre-registration has just opened at the respective app stores – although a western release has yet to be detailed.

Here's the announcement trailer, which debuted at Tokyo Game Show earlier today (thanks, Gematsu):

Described as a "single-player RPG from the studio behind the Chain Chronicles", Sin Chronicles is a "true role-playing experience" wherein there are "no do-overs". Sega says "every character has a story" and "the allies you make along your journey will affect the outcome of the story" via hack-and-slash, "speedy" turn-based battles.

ICYMI, RPG fans were not happy when Sega's brand new mobile game was first teased and expressed their displeasure about a lack of PC or console versions by downvoting its teaser trailer on YouTube .

All we'd seen at the time was a brief Japanese-language trailer and a sparse Japanese-language website that boasted very little additional information. But that didn't stop fans unhappy at the decision to release the mysterious title on mobile devices from disliking the video. A lot.

And the same is happening after its announcement, too, as the latest video sports roughly four times as many dislikes than likes on the RPG's TGS announcement trailer, and once again, many commenters are criticizing the decision not to bring the game to other platforms.

While we're talking about RPGs – have you tried Eastward yet? The GamesRadar+ Eastward review awarded it 4 stars out of 5, saying: "it's easy to recommend Eastward. Even if the final hours left me scratching my head somewhat, I won't forget the people John and Sam meet or the places they find themselves in. Pixpil's tale is a slice of sci-fi that could well be taken from one of Zelda's darker timelines, but it does well to be unique and utterly memorable."