Secretlab Omega SoftWeave 2020 review: "Wonderfully decedent"

The Secretlab Omega SoftWeave 2020 is a premium gaming chair in every sense of the word - and it's one of the best out there.

It's an understatement to say that the best gaming chairs can be expensive, but the Secretlab Omega SoftWeave 2020 demonstrates why. Sleek, supportive, and comfortable, it stands head and shoulders above the competition in terms of quality. While it has some issues, this is a high-end seat and feels like it in the best possible way.

Essential info (Image credit: Secretlab) Average price: $379.99 / £329.99

Max load: 240lbs (109kg)

Recommended height: 5'3" - 5'11"

Material: Secretlab SoftWeave fabric

Padding: Cold cure foam

Cushions: Memory foam head pillow (with cooling gel) & memory foam lumbar

Armrests: 4D, with soft PU coating

Design and assembly

I say this with love, but many gaming chairs are... lacking in the subtlety department. Not here. By contrast, the Secretlab Omega SoftWeave 2020 is understated. Rather than a design riddled with in-your-face branding or bucket-seat aesthetics ripped from a race car for reasons I could never quite work out, it opts for a more modest approach. In fact, it would fit in at any office and looks as premium as its price tag.

That isn't to say it's boring, though. No matter the color you choose, the addition of black accents and subtle, stitched logos give it a classy air. The sturdy metal legs and armrests help you feel like your money has been well spent too, while the cushions are wonderfully decedent. Nothing about the Secretlab Omega SoftWeave cuts corners.

(Image credit: Secretlab)

Plus, assembly is remarkably easy. Although it's easier with two people, I managed to put together the 2020 version in half-an-hour or so, and with minimal swearing. That's pretty good considering how difficult gaming chairs normally are to construct (the AndaSeat Dark Demon was much trickier, for example).

The fact that it comes in fancy packaging with its own branded screwdriver set is icing on the cake. Much like the Razer Iskur or Noblechairs Hero, this thing feels luxurious from top to bottom.

Adjustability, comfort, and performance

You won't be disappointed by how the new SoftWeave performs - for the most part, anyway. It's one of the nicest chairs I've had the pleasure of testing.

As someone with posture issues, the firm yet supportive structure of the Omega helped me sit 'properly' and avoid years of backache down the road. The lumbar and head cushions are every bit as useful, and they're beyond cosy. Indeed, they blow all other lumbar cushions out of the water thanks to their memory foam construction and velvet-like covers. This puts the Secretlab Omega SoftWeave 2020 ahead of similar chairs like the AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Series.

(Image credit: Secretlab)

I was equally impressed with the chair's build-materials. The SoftWeave cover was a bit rougher than I'd expected, but that reassured me it wouldn't wear out any time soon. It still looks brand-new after months of use, for instance. Similarly, it's more breathable than the leather you'll find on the standard Secretlab Omega 2020 and isn't as uncomfortable in the winter or summer months where extremes are likely to make time spent on a gaming chair unpleasant.

The only criticism I have is one you can level at most gaming chairs (with the possible exception of the Respawn Specter). To be precise, their seats are always harder than they need to be. I know that you don't want something you'll sink into like a water mattress, but I usually end my day on the Secretlab Omega SoftWeave 2020 a bit achy. It's not painful, but this one could use just a little more squish.

Naturally, you can tweak everything else about the SoftWeave to taste. An adjustable back is present and correct as expected (it can even go horizontal if you fancy a quick nap), while the 4D armrests go up, down, or forwards to suit your setup. These aren't cheap plastic, either; they're slightly more rubbery and fitted with metal levers.

Overall - should you buy it?

Alright, so the cost is a lot to spend on a chair. But if you're going to invest in a seat that'll last and look after your posture for years to come, the Secretlab Omega SoftWeave 2020 is as good as it gets.