Sea of Thieves Roleplaying Game is your gateway to tabletop high-seas adventures

Sea of Thieves will sail out from the virtual high seas and drop anchor on your IRL kitchen table with a tabletop roleplaying game set to arrive in October. The new project, sensibly titled Sea of Thieves Roleplaying Game, uses a dice-rolling system that aims to emulate the teamwork and creative problem-solving of the video game with almost no time between picking up the book and starting to play.

If you're new to TRPGs like Dungeons & Dragons, don't worry, you're still part of the target audience. If not, you'll probably know the company making Sea of Thieves Roleplaying Game: Mongoose Publishing, the company behind the latest editions of Traveller and Paranoia. The former tabletop game is about going on dangerous voyages for big profits, and the latter is about people ostensibly cooperating to achieve a goal but mostly sabotaging each other in various hilarious ways. In other words, the pedigree's all there for a proper Sea of Thieves experience.

The Sea of Thieves Roleplaying Game is up for pre-order now in PDF ($39.99 / £30) and physical boxed set form ($79.99 / £60). For the extra price, the boxed edition gets you three handsome-looking bound books for learning how to sail (in the game, I mean) with a pre-made Voyage and creating your own adventures, as well as a poster map, Pirate Ledgers and tokens for tracking your booty, and a special set of 18 six-sided dice. Pre-order either version and you'll get an early PDF copy so you can start playing right now, as well as a code to claim the Lord Guardian's Sails in-game cosmetic item for Sea of Thieves.

I never thought about it before, but Sea of Thieves' co-op pirate adventures do feel like an ideal fit for a tabletop game. I'll be keeping an eye on this one (and not just because I think those special dice would look great with all the other dice I already own).