Scarlet Nexus is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, Bandai confirms

Update - May 8:

Scarlet Nexus, a new action game from Bandai Namco which is powered by psychokinetic abilities, is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

This update comes as useful clarification after the initial Scarlet Nexus reveal during Microsoft's May 7 Inside Xbox livestream. The game was initially only listed for Xbox platforms, and while it's no surprise that announcements at an Xbox event weren't plastered with PlayStation logos, early listing images for the game also suggested it may be an Xbox exclusive.

In addition to all of the game's platforms, Bandai Namco also revealed a bit more about Scarlet Nexus and the developers working on it. I was getting some Code Vein vibes from it, and that may well be an influence, but it turns out many of the folks working on Scarlet Nexus are from the Tales of Vesperia team. Vesperia is generally regarded as one of the better entries in the Tales series of action-RPGs, which bodes well for an action game like this.

Original story:

Scarlet Nexus is a wild looking anime adventure involving psychic powers that was revealed for Xbox Series X and Xbox One during today's Inside Xbox stream.



The game focuses on Yuito Sumeragi, who is currently training to be an "elite psionic". Essentially, that means they have some pretty brilliant psycho-kinesis powers for you to wield, as you take on the unnerving Others, enemies who seem to be very J-horror inspired, but have flowers growing out of their bodies. Get a sense of what Yuito can do in the trailer that was shown during the show.

It's a delightfully surreal world we're exploring here, as Yuito using some properly kinetic action to take on his foes, which wouldn't look out of place in a Devil May Cry game. Instead of pistols though, you'll be using psychic abilities and futuristic technology together, and we can't wait to see how those play out through the course of the full game.



While this announcement gave us our first look at the action game, we already know that it'll utilise Xbox's Smart Delivery system, which means that whichever Xbox console you buy Scarlet Nexus for, you'll be able to play the best version of the game on whichever console you have. So if you buy it for Xbox One and upgrade to Series X, that means you'll get the Series X version free of charge.

There's no news yet on if Scarlet Nexus is coming to other platforms, but it's Twitter account seems to imply it'll be an Xbox exclusive, if it's banner image is anything to go by. We've reached out to Bandai for clarification.