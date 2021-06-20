Save 20% on Warhammer Dominion - get a discount on the Age of Sigmar starter set before it sells out

The brand-new Warhammer Dominion has already been reduced by 20% at Wayland Games, bringing the overall cost of the Age of Sigmar starter set down to just £99.40 instead of £125. Considering the fact that there were long queues on the manufacturer's website when the kit launched a day or so ago (and it'll probably sell out soon, if past releases are anything to go by), that discount isn't an opportunity to miss.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Dominion | £125 £99.40 at Wayland Games

Because it introduces an updated third edition for Age of Sigmar, demand for the Warhammer Dominion starter set is high despite it not arriving until July 3. While it's still in stock at Amazon (albeit at a drastically inflated price) and Games Workshop itself, it probably won't stay that way for long. Warhammer 40,000: Indomitus vanished from online stores a few days after launch, for example, and it's still very difficult to find.

What's all the fuss about, then? Besides those new Age of Sigmar rules (featuring an exclusive cover), the Warhammer Dominion set also introduces 60 push-fit miniatures to get you playing as quickly as possible. These include updated Stormcast Eternals and a band of cunning Kruleboyz - fierce orruks that number amongst the coolest models Games Workshop has produced for quite some time.

Although there are many sales running alongside the Prime Day board game deals, this might be the best one so far. And although there hasn't been a US equivalent just yet, that doesn't mean it won't happen - keep an eye on this page for more updates.

