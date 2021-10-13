Samsung is releasing a 980 Pro PS5 SSD with a heatsink later this month

Samsung has announced that it will roll out its new 980 Pro PS5 SSD starting from October 29. The new variant of the popular Samsung 980 Pro now has a built-in heatsink specifically engineered for PS5. There's currently no confirmation yet of 250GB or 500GB models, but the new heatsink-laden 1TB and 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSDs will launch starting from $249.99 and $449.99 respectively.

It should be noted that the Samsung 980 Pro tends to hover consistently around the $200 mark for the 1TB model (right now it's $189.99) and around $400 for the 2TB version (which is currently $360.57). This essentially means that you're paying a $50 premium to have a heatsink included (which could be worth it to avoid messing around with DIY solutions).

According to Tom's Hardware, the new Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink model will see the same performance as the original 2020 Gen 4.0 SSD, with a maximum read speed of up to 7000 MB/s and write speeds of 5100 MB/s. The memory is compliant with Sony's specific measurements, too, coming in at 24mm x 80mm x 8.6mm.

The Samsung 980 Pro is one of our top picks for the best PS5 SSD thanks to its incredible performance that rivals that of the console's own internal storage speed. In our testing, we found that the NVMe Gen 4.0 SSD was able to surpass its advertised 7,000 MB/s read speeds, too, so this model is definitely worth considering if you're looking to expand your PS5 console's storage.

If you're looking to spend as little as possible, the heatsink-less model above does offer better value for money if you're happy to apply your own cooling. We can recommend several heatsinks that we've tried with the Samsung 980 Pro on PS5 and found that they worked well. You will, of course, though have to go to the trouble of fitting them yourself.

