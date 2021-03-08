Rust is finally coming to consoles, almost seven years after its debut

Brutal multiplayer survival game Rust will release on PS4 and Xbox One later this spring, nearly seven years after its initial PC release. Check out the trailer for the Rust console version above, and read on for more details.

Part of Rust's immense popularity comes from its community of streamers, thanks to its competitive survival gameplay that will often pit up to 100 players up against each other on a post-apocalyptic island. There's only one goal: stay alive by any means necessary, which means the PVP aspect can get quite brutal, with players regularly deceiving and attacking each other. But it's not just the other players you need to worry about - you'll need to battle the elements, create your own clothing to stay safe, avoid radiation or drowning, and watch out for scientists, bears, and wolves. Oh my.

Rust initially launched via Steam Early Access back in 2013 and quickly became one of the most downloaded games on the platform, with players flocking to it despite its incredibly steep learning curve. Now console players will finally get a chance to test their survival skills in just a few short months, which will drastically increase the player base. The console version of Rust is currently in a closed beta ahead of its Spring 2021 release, and is currently limited to a launch on the last-gen consoles. We reached out to a representative of the game, who confirmed that for now, Rust's console edition is just for PS4 and Xbox One players.