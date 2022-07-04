Rockstar reportedly canned GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters

This isn't the first time a Red Dead Redemption remaster has been discussed

GTA 4
Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto 4 remasters were reportedly canned at Rockstar.

That's according to the tweet below from Tez2, a popular leaker among the Red Dead and GTA communities. This time, the tipster claims Rockstar was eyeing up remasters of GTA 4 and the original Red Dead Redemption "a few years ago," but "chose not to proceed with the projects in mind".

As per the leaker, there's apparently no clear indication as to why both projects were passed on within Rockstar. The leaker hypothesizes that the poor critical reception to the Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy could be a factor, but considering the trilogy launched late last year in 2021, and the two supposed remasters were canned "years ago," those two details don't quite line up.

Either way, it looks like we're still not getting Red Dead Redemption or GTA 4 remasters. However, it's worth noting that you can still play the original Red Dead Redemption on new-gen Xbox Series X/S console via backwards compatibility, and the game from Rockstar rarely retails at a premium price point.

The same can't be said for GTA 4, however. The game currently isn't backwards compatible with any new-gen gaming console, and so unfortunately it's stranded on the Xbox 360 and PS3 consoles. Fans have been pining for a re-release of the beloved game for years, but according to this new report from the leaker, it doesn't look like they're getting that remaster anytime soon, if ever.

Another report claimed a Red Dead Redemption remaster was planned as of November 2021, but nothing has come of the claim since. 

