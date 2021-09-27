Rick Astley reacts to latest Ted Lasso episode: "I'm blown away"

Rick Astley has reacted to the latest episode of Ted Lasso – which featured the singer's '80s classic, Never Gonna Give You Up.

In episode 10 of the Apple TV Plus series' second season, titled "No Weddings and a Funeral", it becomes apparent that the tune is a favorite of Rebecca's (Hannah Waddingham) mother (Harriet Walter). The song then makes another appearance, sung acapella by Rebecca herself, later in the episode – although we won't go into any more detail in case you haven't watched it yet. All we will say is that it was a bit of an emotional episode.

"It’s taken a little while for me to process what I think about the latest episode of Ted Lasso;" Astley said in a video posted on Twitter (via Collider ).

"I’m a massive fan of the show, and I was just completely blown away with what they did with that song. I have to say to Hannah Waddingham – Emmy Award-winning Hannah Waddingham – you did an amazing, incredible job. It was so emotional, so moving, so incredible. People have said they even cried [during] the church scene, I don’t want to give too much away, but...just amazing, thank you very much for including that song in your beautiful show...I’m blown away. Just fantastic."

"DM’d you," Waddingham replied . "Not going to embarrassingly fangirl in public!! #eveningmade."