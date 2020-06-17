Rick and Morty co-creator has a new Fox animated comedy series coming in 2022

The co-creator of Rick and Morty is working on a new Fox animated comedy to join The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and more.

Deadline reports that the adult comedy series has a planned premiere of spring 2022. According to the report, Bento Box Entertainment - the Fox-owned studio that also animates Bob's Burgers - will handle work on the series.

Harmon co-created Rick & Morty along with Justin Roiland, the latter of whom also lent his voice to the title characters. Aside from that, Harmon's best known for creating the live-action comedy series Community. Credit where credit is due, though, Harmon has at least one more animation credit under his belt: HarmonQuest, an animated adaptation of he and his friends' Dungeons & Dragons adventures.

We don't know any specifics about what Harmon's Fox series will be about, but Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn told Deadline that he's excited to have him contributing to the network's lineup.

"Before joining the network ranks, I was an independent producer who had the opportunity to work with Dan on one of my very first projects. His singular voice, tenor, and conviction to always deliver the unexpected in the stories he tells, let me know right away that he was a special talent," Thorn said. "As one of the most prolific creators working in the business today – and as Fox’s animation brand continues to grow and evolve, with the support and guidance of [Fox Entertainment CEO] Charlie Collier – there’s no better creative partner to have than Dan Harmon."