Returnal patch notes - update 1.003.001 explained

The first post-launch Returnal patch notes are here, as players have had a 1GB download on PS5 that didn't explain what it was for. Housemarque's psychological horror roguelite is the latest PS5 exclusive to be making waves and it's a very unique game indeed, with nothing quite like it on the platform, but there have also been some teething problems when it comes to bugs, like doors refusing to open. Here are the Returnal patch notes for update 1.003.001.

(Image credit: Sony)

Unfortunately, there aren't any official Returnal patch notes for update 1.003.001, so we cannot relay any communication directly from Housemarque. On the official discord however, user Flynnerigan collated some tweets and put together some accurate, albeit vague, unofficial patch notes:

Fixed game loading issues

Addressed various game crashing issues

Added stability fixes

Added game performance fixes

Other minor fixes

Those are some patch notes in dire need of specificity, but it's better than nothing. According to some players on Reddit though, update 1.003.001 has casued more issues than it's fixed, with multiple reports of the door bug occuring much more frequently. Apparently, if you've got alternate suits thanks to pre-ordering the game, using these can bug the game too so it's recommended you switch to the default suit for Selene.

This latest patch didn't introduce a solution to the Returnal no save issue the community has been discussing, much to the dismay of many players who find the game too unforgiving and difficult. Housemarque has said they are aware of the discussions though, so it could well come at a later date. Fingers crossed.