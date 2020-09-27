Respawn writers tease that Titanfall's Jack Cooper might already be in Apex Legends

Apex Legends ' lead writers have hinted that Jack Cooper, the lead character of Respawn's critically-acclaimed Titanfall 2, might not just be heading to the battle royale... he might already be there.

While right now it's nothing but jokes, rumour and a healthy dollop of wishful thinking, with Apex Legends taking place within the Titanfall universe, fans are hopeful that we might see more crossover events with Titanfall 2, including an appearance of the fan-favourite character, of course. A subsequent tweet from one of Apex Legends' writers, however, has sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

In a Twitter exchange, Apex's principal writer Manny Hagopian acknowledged that fans would like to see Cooper in the Arena, but teased that the character might already be in the game somewhere, saying: “It’s crazy that you think you haven’t already got him... Plotter twist!”

More curiously still, fellow Respawn writer Tom Casiello responded to Hagopian's tweet with a retweet and the wide-eyed emoji (thanks, Dexterto ):

While likely little more than a gentle tease, it's good to see the team understands how much Cooper means to some players, and how excited they'd be to see him make an appearance in Apex Legends.

In other Apex-flavoured news, Respawn recently responded to complaints about skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in its free-to-play battle royale.

After being told that SBMM was "doing [all players] an injustice" and insisting that players "don't want two ranked modes", M Ray, "Emre" – who works on analytics and data science at Respawn – responded to say that "the intention of a matchmaker is to give you *better* (fairer) match" and "it turns out that's not easy in a [battle royale]".

Respawn Entertainment recently opened a new studio in Vancouver, Canada to focus on the future of its hit free-to-play battle royale, but recently confirmed it isn't currently working on another Titanfall game. The good news is that boss Zampella says a series revival hasn't been ruled out , though, and many folks at Respawn would love to make it happen.