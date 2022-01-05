Resident Evil: Code Veronica fan remake set for 2022

A Resident Evil: Code Veronica fan remake is coming this year, and a new trailer shows an early look at some familiar places and foes from the 2000 original.

The project, sensibly titled Resident Evil Code Veronica Fan Remake , is currently in the works from a group of fans who plan to release it in three roughly four-hour parts, each of which will be available for free (as spotted by Eurogamer ). The fan developers marked the end of 2021 with an eight-minute trailer for the project, which includes a look at combat against zombies, stretchy-armed Bandersnatches, and the Tyrant itself - as well as a teaser of Claire Redfield's first meeting with the infamous Lord Alfred Ashford.

The fan remake clearly takes some cues from Capcom's own recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, with an over-the-shoulder perspective rather than the original game's fixed cameras, and a nearly identical user interface. Granted, it still has some rough edges and seemingly missing features, but a) it's still in development, and b) it's being made by fans in their spare time who plan to give it all away for free.

Resident Evil: Code Veronica was originally released as a Dreamcast exclusive, but the poor sales and short lifespan of Sega's final console did Code Veronica no favors. An expanded version was later ported to PS2 and HD remasters appeared on later consoles, though it has remained a relatively obscure part of the Resident Evil franchise compared to its numbered siblings.

With Capcom seemingly skipping over Code Veronica to head straight to a Resident Evil 4 remake , it looks like this group of fans may not have any official competition to worry about. Still, they're remaining pragmatic about their remake's potential fate: "Capcom has all the rights, if they decided to cancel it, the project would be dead."