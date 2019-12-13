Resident Evil 3 villain Nemesis sounds terrifying in new Resident Evil 2 Remake Easter egg

The recently announced Resident Evil 3 Remake may not be out until April next year, but you can already listen out for the game's big baddie Nemesis in a new update to the Resident Evil 2 Remake demo on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The free trial for Capcom's award-winning survival horror game, which released earlier this year, now contains a new Easter egg portending Nemesis' arrival to Raccoon City, in which the villain can be heard shouting "STAAAAAARS!" just outside of the police station. Check it out in the video below.

S.T.A.R.S, in case you were wondering, is the special unit of Raccoon Police Department that Resident Evil 3 protagonist Jill Valentine belongs to, and the very same unit that Nemesis has been created by Umbrella Corporation to systematically hunt down and destroy. Think of him as a leaner, meaner Mr. X, capable of doing much more than punching you to death, and you get the idea.

This isn't the first time Capcom has used Resident Evil 2 Remake to get fans excited for its upcoming sequel, with a new achievement for the game suggesting that more connective tissue DLC could be on the way.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for any more Resi news as it arrives but, for now, listen to that clip of Nemesis haunting moans over and over again to prepare yourself; you're going to be hearing a lot more of this guy next year.

