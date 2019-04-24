Remember those Walmart Rage 2 leaks? Now you can enjoy them forever with a special E3 2018 leak sleeve

If you're looking for a ridiculous way to show off your physical copy of Rage 2 look no further than Walmart Canada. The retail chain is offering a "limited E3 2018 leaked Rage 2 sleeve" as an exclusive preorder bonus after leaking info on the game last year. There's nothing quite like owning your mistakes.

It wasn't just Rage 2 either. Walmart Canada leaked info for Just Cause 4, Borderlands 3, and even Forza Horizon 5 (Forza Horizon 4 hadn't even come out yet) ahead of E3 last year. Bethesda, instead of ignoring the leak, embraced it. It jumped onto the Rage 2 Twitter account and mocked the listing.

Hey @WalmartCanada here are a few notes. pic.twitter.com/R1od2aTEMCMay 9, 2018

The joke featured in that tweet is now the exclusive game sleeve you can preorder through Walmart Canada. I'm not sure who would want to exchange the official art for this, but it's an option nonetheless. The preorder bonus also comes with the Nicholas Raine armor, a settler pistol, the mutant monster truck skin, and the Cult of the Death God mission according to the the Walmart Canada website .