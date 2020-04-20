Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (April 20 - 26)

1. Extraction features a mini MCU reunion and is basically Call of Duty: The Movie

Want to see Chris Hemsworth go full action hero? Extraction is for you. The Netflix original sees the Australian actor play Tyler Rake, a mercenary who uses his particular set of skills to rescue a drug lord’s son and extract him from the hustle and bustle of a heaving city, all while avoiding those trying to kill him.

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo are on board as producers, while Stranger Things’ David Harbour also makes a cameo appearance. There’s also enough room breaches, explosive set-pieces, and angsty machismo to fill a Call of Duty campaign. Basically, there’s bound to be something for you here. Perfect for a lazy weekend watch, if you ask us.

2. Predator: Hunting Grounds channels the spirit of Friday the 13th: The Video Game for another asymmetric horror show

Haven't you heard? Asymmetric multiplayer is all the rage right now. The last month alone has given us Resident Evil: Resistance, Doom Eternal's Battlemode and - finally - Predator: Hunting Grounds, which could well be the most exciting pick of the bunch. Pitting four human soldiers against one titular Predator, Illfonic's follow up to 2017's Friday the 13th: The Video Game has all the makings of another viral hit. It's also one of the few console exclusives for PlayStation on the horizon right now, so if you're looking for ways to kill time with something fresh, you won't be able to do much better than this authentic love letter to an 80's action icon. Alex Avard

3. Deliver Us The Moon on PS4 and Xbox One

A little vacation from this planet might seem like a good idea, but Deliver Us The Moon is here to remind you that it comes with its own problems. Arriving on consoles for the first time, the game sends you to the moon to see what happened to The World Space Agency that was stationed there happily harvesting energy, and why it's gone real quiet. You and your ASE drone have to figure out just what went wrong as you explore the old facilities, piece together the history of the team there and try not to get sucked into the endless void of space.

4. Nintendo Switch Lite's new Coral design is here, and it proves they still have the most handsome consoles

The Switch has always broken the mold with unique, eye-popping color schemes, and that trend continues with the Lite's new 'Coral' design. As of April 24, Europe will be getting an attractive pink overhaul of the console. That's good news if you wanted to grab a Switch - it's been almost impossible to get hold of the system over the last few weeks for obvious reasons.

Although it's already sold out at many retailers, high street mainstay Game still seems to have stock on its website. If you wanted to try Animal Crossing but don't have a Switch yet, that maybe your best bet. Benjamin Abbott

5. Hugh Jackman’s a less jacked man in Bad Education

Journalism! Directors love to make movies about journalism – and for good reason. Just look at Spotlight, or All the President’s Men, or Zodiac. Journalists are the ones getting to the nitty-gritty of cases and the cinematic results are often thrilling. With that in mind, we have high hopes for Bad Education.

Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, and Ray Romano star in HBO’s movie about a student reporter who ends up discovering that her school is embezzling millions of dollars after an assistant superintendent makes a crucial mistake. Come for the dazzling cast; stay for the investigation into a crime spanning decades.

