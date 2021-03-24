Razer speakers guide: desk-bound audio never looked so good

Razer speakers prove that the gaming tech behemoth isn't just about best-in-class Razer headsets; it excels in audio elsewhere, too. In fact, it's not a stretch to say that the results are among the best computer speakers you can get, period.

Now, while there's not a huge range to choose from, there's plenty enough to start with. And that is to say that the Razer speaker variants on offer should have something for everyone, no matter your setup, budget, and preference for RGB. On this page you'll find our picks of the bunch, and we'll add to it as and when there's more to choose from.

Adding a set of Razer speakers to your setup will not only provide you with a superior audio experience for all your music, games, and entertainment needs, but being able to plug them into a Razer laptop, and then have them sit alongside a Razer mouse, a Razer keyboard, a Razer controller, or the best Razer streaming gear means you'll have one of the slickest - and RGB-est - gaming setups going.

Whatever set of Razer speakers you choose, when you team it with your favorite machine, be it one of the best gaming laptops or best gaming PCs (like the ASUS ROG GA15 PC that I have in my setup) the results are fantastic.

Razer Nommo Pro The best Razer speakers Weight: 5.18lbs (satellites); 13.2lbs (woofer) | Size: 7.87 x 5.51 x 11.41in (satellites), 15.4 x 10.6in (cylindrical sub) | Drivers: 0.8in tweeter + 3in full range (each speaker) | Supported Connectivity: Optical, USB, 3.5mm, Bluetooth

The best Razer speakers, inevitably, are the most premium ones: the Razer Nommo Pro. They've got it all and offer a premium feel in every department, be it design and build, audio quality, or customisation.

I use these Razer speakers daily for everything from background music while I work to blaring out games when I don't fancy wearing a gaming headset, right through to having zoom calls with family. The audio is incredibly crisp, clear, and rich in all of the above.

Teamed with Razer's Synapse app, the customization and flexibility at your disposal increases exponentially; you can really tune the THX-certified audio to your precise liking. There's also a control dial and switch which sits neatly on your desk, removing the hassle of adjusting dials on each speaker directly.

You will need a bit of desk real estate in the right places for two speakers, and a little bit more than you might think for the sizeable whoofer underneath, but they are slick and chic and ooze that Razer aesthetic (yes, including the RGB glow we all know and love). So if you've got the space, you'll be laughing.

In short, and despite their premium price tag, these are seriously attractive speakers. They will go a great length to justify their normal price tag at the best of times, but if they ever drop during sales events, these will be the best Razer speakers you can get. A tremendous set of gaming speakers.

If you're looking for a set of Razer speakers but are limited on desk space, then the Leviathan soundbar and accompanying subwoofer might well be for you. Able to neatly sit underneath your monitor - particularly if you haven't got a laptop getting in the way - this beefy unit is excellent for all games and can even give a decent go at surround sound. We say 'decent' because the 5.1 surround sound claims are a little overplayed, but there is a clear left/right audio distinction that's handy.

The chunky down-firing subwoofer provides some great rumbling bass, meanwhile, even to general audio and not just booming explosions or loud bangs. There's an overall richness here which all parts play toward. For example, flying a helicopter around Far Cry 5 really nailed that repetitive thwomp-thwomp of the blades as you flew over deranged cultists.

We would have liked the controls to light up while in use though, as they're generally tilted away from you so it can be a little tricky navigating your way around them until you are really dialled in by memory. There's also no visual representation of the volume, making it very difficult setting 'safe' volume levels for different times of day (that subwoofer means you'll want to be very careful of annoying the neighbours too). However, the positives outweigh the negatives. This is a nice, tidy audio solution for a desktop gaming setup. It'll even play music from your phone if you're ever in a pinch using the handy NFC connection.

Razer doesn't usually come to mind for speakers, but the Razer Nommo Chroma demonstrates why it should. Packing quality audio and extra bass into a reasonably-sized package (that also includes RGB lighting for extra fanciness), this is a good way of completing your PC setup.

Thanks to three-inch drivers, the Nommo Chroma offers a fuller, deeper sound than you might otherwise expect; you don't need to crank the volume up for a solid performance. And because of their custom Woven Glass Fiber construction, they have longevity on-side too - these speakers' performance shouldn't degrade over time.

Because the bass comes from a hidden port at the back of each unit, you don't need to worry about a bulky subwoofer taking up real-estate either. Although they won't match the performance of the Razer Nommo Pro as a result (that one has a large, dedicated bass unit to go with its speakers), you're getting the best of both worlds in terms of space-saving desk management and performance. An easy-reach bass dial with built-in gain means you can tweak it to taste, too.

Note that these are the slightly upgraded versions of the 'normal' Razer Nommo speakers. The latter ones don't have the RGB, and that does save you a few beans. However, we think the RGB makes the Nommo Chroma set the pick of the two.