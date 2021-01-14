Rainbow Six Siege meets Ghost Recon Breakpoint in free crossover event starting next week

Ubisoft is tossing Rainbow Six Siege and Ghost Recon Breakpoint into the crossover blender in an upcoming event for the latter called Operation Amber Sky.

Operation Amber Sky will kick off in Ghost Recon Breakpoint on January 21, right on the heels of title update 3.10. The crossover event will introduce nine free missions where Breakpoint squads can join forces with Rainbow Six Siege characters to infiltrate areas laden with a toxic gas called Amber Ruin. Completing all nine missions will unlock a total of 11 event rewards, including skins from Rainbow Six Siege as well as new weapons.

On top of skins, three Siege Operators will become deployable Breakpoint operatives once you complete the first mission. Ash, Finka, and Thatcher can join you at any time, and Ubisoft says that "their looks, weapons, and unique capabilities" are based on their kits in Siege. They'll accompany the 120 customization items coming in update 3.10 itself.

The best part of all this is that Ghost Recon Breakpoint is hosting a free weekend from January to January 24. During this time, players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Stadia will be able to try the full base game including Operation Amber Sky. The normal, more limited free trial will be suspended for this free weekend and then reinstated when it ends on January 25. If you try the game for free and like what you see, you'll also find the standard and gold editions of Breakpoint heavily discounted around the tail end of January.