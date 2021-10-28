Quiet Place spin-off movie loses its director

The Quiet Place spin-off movie has lost its director.

According to Deadline, Jeff Nichols has "amicably" departed from the Paramount film, with the publication's sources indicating that the director is instead focusing on his untitled sci-fi project, also at Paramount. The spin-off is said to be a priority after the success of A Quiet Place Part 2, and possible replacement directors are already being submitted.

While we do know the spin-off would not have been Part 3 of the Quiet Place franchise, the project is otherwise shrouded in mystery – apart from the fact it's based on an idea by franchise director and star John Krasinski. Deadline reports that the spin-off could lay the groundwork for a Quiet Place universe, and Emily Blunt and Krasinski would most likely not appear in the film, though it's not entirely ruled out.

While A Quiet Place 2 ended on a cliffhanger, it's unclear if a straight-up threequel will be made. Blunt has indicated before that a third movie is a possibility: "[Krasinski has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas."

The spin-off doesn't yet have a release date or any casting information. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller will produce, along with Krasinski and executive producer Allyson Seeger.

