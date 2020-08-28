Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 transforms the puzzle game into an RPG

Puyo Puyo Tetris, the unholy marriage of two classic puzzle games, is about to introduce a third partner to its relationship: the JRPG. In Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, revealed today at the Future Games Show, the Sonic Team will unveil a new story-focused campaign.

In Adventure Mode, you’ll travel an overworld and fight in skill battles - a variant of the puzzle game first developed for the Japan-only 3DS game Puyo Puyo Chronicle. For each fight, you’ll assemble a team of three characters, each of whom has special abilities you can draw on.

The overworld will open up branching paths and optional side stories where you’ll meet new characters. Get to know them and they’ll be added to your roster, so that you can bring their unique abilities to bear in battles.

The original Puyo Puyo Tetris launched in 2014, but found a second wind with its Switch version. In the years since, Sonic Team has learned that some players favoured the modes that offered pure Tetris or unadorned Puyo Puyo, rather than the fusion of the two. To that end, the new sequel will feature a Tetris league, a Puyo Puyo league, and another focused entirely on skill battles, reflecting its splintered audience.

If you pre-order you’ll get a pack of rare item cards related to Sonic the Hedgehog. ‘Cos, y’know. Sonic Team.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4 and Switch on December 8. A PS5 release is also due in Holiday 2020, followed by a PC version early next year.