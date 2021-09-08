Puppies & Kittens is here to fill the Nintendog-shaped hole in our lives

Nintendogs-inspired game Puppies & Kittens is heading to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC on October 28, 2021.

Part of the My Universe series of games, publisher Microids unveiled three new games heading to consoles soon with one of them being a new pet simulation game which looks as if it was heavily inspired by the likes of Nintendogs or Little Friends: Dogs & Cats.

Puppies & Kittens is just one of the new games being developed by It Matters Games which will all fall under the Microids Life label. In the game, players will adopt a dog or cat, of which they can choose from 20 different breeds, play mini-games in order to care for their new pet, teach them tricks, and take them on walks to meet other pets.

If this sounds like a familiar formula to you, that’s because it is. During the golden age of the Nintendo DS era simulation games based on pet care, aspiring careers, or life management were a huge hit due to the Nintendo DS appealing to younger children and its touch screen capabilities.

Puppies & Kittens was very clearly based on Nintendo’s mega-popular pet care series Nintendogs which we haven’t received anything from since Nintendogs + Cats was released on the Nintendo 3DS in 2011. Hey, if Nintendo isn’t planning on making any more Nintendogs games, someone’s gotta do it.

The only thing left to do is decide what you're going to call your good boys or girls...