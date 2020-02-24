PUBG PTS: How the Public Test Server works and what it's for

The PUBG PTS PS4 and Xbox One (Public Test Server) has been around for a while for PC players, but it's only recently been introduced to both PS4 and Xbox One. A lot of players are wondering exactly what the PUBG test server does and why it's there, so we're here to shed some light on it and why it can be useful. Here's everything you need to know about the PUBG PTS, including how to download and access it.

What is the PUBG PTS?

The PUBG PTS is essentially the place you can access upcoming PUBG updates early. Every major update for the game – like console update 6.2 recently – will be available on the PUBG test server before it's implemented into the main game.

This means you can access features early, but most importantly, you can help PUBG Corp find bugs and issues with the existing build. It's impossible for the dev team to find every bug there is, so the PTS allows players to contribute.

Notably, your progress and performance on the PTS doesn't translate to the full game; it's solely for testing purposes and to preview new features.

How to download the PUBG PTS on PC

(Image credit: PUBG Corp)

When you purchase PUBG on Steam, alongside the main game, the PUBG: Test Server will be added to your library. You'll need to install it separately but when you do, you'll have access to the newest patch before the global release.

How to download the PUBG PTS on PS4

(Image credit: PUBG Corp)

On PS4, navigate to your Game Library and you can find the PUBG - Public Test Server underneath the Purchased category.

How to download the PUBG PTS on Xbox One

If you're an Xbox One player, search and download the PUBG - Public Test Server on the Microsoft Store, or find it in the My Games & Apps section.