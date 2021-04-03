PUBG Lite to shut down soon

PUBG Lite – which enables players with low-end PCs to fight for a chicken dinner – is closing down at the end of the month.

In a statement, the development team said that while they had hoped that the game had provided "a fun way to stay safe" during the "strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic", the time had come to shutter the free-to-play project. It did not give a reason for the closure.

Service is scheduled to end on 29 April 2021.

"We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG Lite fans that have been with us," a statement on the official website explains. "During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG Lite was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe.

"Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that service of PUBG Lite is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021 (UTC)."

The statement further explains that players will be able to continue to play the game and spend in-game credits as normal, "including the L-COIN that you already have", until the termination time.

ICYMI, the latest PUBG update has added a Metal Gear Solid 5 -style Fulton extraction system that lets you and your teammates redeploy to somewhere else on the map. This new feature comes as part of Patch 11.1 which is also reintroducing the new and improved Paramo map along with updates to the medals system.

A new "PUBG-related" game is reportedly set to come to PC and consoles. According to a report, there are plans to release another game set in the PUBG universe "by next year" on PC and consoles. In Bloomberg's interview with Krafton CEO Kim Chang-Han, other PUBG projects are also mentioned, including a "new battle royale mobile title" based on PUBG set to launch this year.

PUBG has been wildly successful since it first launched in 2017, selling over a whopping 70 million copies on PC and consoles.