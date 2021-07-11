Psychonauts 2 has an invincibility mode to ensure "all ages, all possible needs" can complete the game

Psychonauts 2 will offer an invincibility mode to ensure "all ages, all possible needs" will be able to complete the game.

Developer Double Fine confirmed the new feature by replying to a tweet from parent company Xbox that said: "beating the game on the lowest difficulty is still beating the game".

The reply agreed with Xbox, stating: "If you beat Psychonauts 2 with the invincibility toggle on, you still beat P2."

"'Uh, excuse me I beat Sword Guy Serious Time on a no hit hard mode and if [you] didn't do that I don't respect you. and like, can you even comment on things if you're not diamond six rank in shooty mcBlam? I don't think so'. Cool bud. you're soooo cool!" teased a tongue-in-cheek follow-up (thanks, TheGamer).

"All people should be able to enjoy games. All ages, all possible needs. It's an ongoing and important process for our industry and a challenge we need to meet.

"End of the day? We want you to have fun, to laugh, to experience a story that affects you. On whatever terms you want."

For those who might have missed it, Psychonauts 2 will release on August 25, 2021, a date that was announced as part of a new trailer during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase .

As we wrote at the time, the 3D platformer looks to be shaping up to be another psychedelic adventure with all the visual upgrades you’d expect from a sequel 15 years in the making. In the new trailer, we get to see more than we’ve ever seen before with all the usual suspects Raz, Milla, Sasha, and co returning to Psychonauts HQ for another exciting escapade.

The game will initially be a timed Xbox console exclusive and will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X , PC, and Xbox Game Pass on day one. Other consoles will also receive the game soon enough, however, there isn't an official date just yet. And while Double Fine was purchased by Microsoft in 2019, the game is still to be launching on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

As part of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Double Fine also recently revealed some of Psychonauts 2's accessibility features that will be available in the game at launch.