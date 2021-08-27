Psychonauts 2 and highlights from GamesCom in this week's Totally Rated

The latest episode of Totally Rated is here, the best way to get all the hottest gaming, entertainment, and tech news and reviews brought to you by GamesRadar and our sister sites here at Future.

The long-awaited Psychonauts 2 was released this week on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, and you can see it in action - and find out why you should check it out - with a review from our very own Josh West.

"Psychonauts 2 is a time sink in the truest sense, in that your time will sink into the ether as you play," he says.

"Minutes will turn to hours with ease, and before you know it, the credits are rolling and your cheekbones are sore from all the smiling. Double Fine's psychodyssey defies all expectations."

The latest episode of Totally Rated will also get you up to date with all the latest news from Gamescom. There's a new Saints Row, some sleek Forza Horizon 5 gameplay, the reveal of Marvel Midnight Suns, and a Halo Infinite release date.

Movie fans can also get a deep dive into the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Our experts have combed through every frame for clues on which key comic book characters could be making a return for the latest Peter Parker adventure.

You can watch the full episode above for all the details.

New episodes of Totally Rated arrive every Friday, so tune in for more weekly roundups across tech, gaming, and entertainment.