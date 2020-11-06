PS5 backwards compatibility boosts Sekiro and Dark Souls 3 to 60FPS

With the review embargo on the PS5 now having lifted, brand new details about Sony's next-gen console have to come to light, including how it handles backwards compatible games.

Prolific Dark Souls/Bloodborne dataminer Lance McDonald has provided several new details about the PS5's backwards compatibility feature. As you can see in the tweet below, McDonald reveals that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Dark Souls 3 both get a boost up to 60 frames per second.

Okay, embargo is up and I’m allowed to talk about PlayStation 5 back compat now. All I have to say is Sekiro is 60fps, Dark Souks 3 is 60fps (it’s locked at 30 on Xbox Series X, rip), and Bloodborne is still 30fps with bad frame pacing. ✌️November 6, 2020

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

On the other hand, Bloodborne is still apparently locked at 30FPS. Over the last few weeks, McDonald has been testing a Bloodborne patch that lets the game run at 60FPS, so it's a little surprising to see Sony's next-gen console unable to boost FromSoftware's gothic game up to 60FPS.

In other backwards compatibility-related news, GamesRadar revealed earlier today that Konami's PT was no longer backwards compatible with the PS5. While we were initially able to get Kojima Productions's demo running on Sony's next-gen console, a decision from the publisher effectively blocked PT from being played on the PS5.

Now that the PS5 review embargo has finally lifted, we can tell you all about our experiences with Sony's next-gen console, and games selection, so far. Head over to our PS5 review for more on the hardware, and check out our Spider-Man Miles Morales review for our verdict on Insomniac's next adventure.

If you're still trying to put down a pre-order for Sony's next-gen console before launch next week, head over to our PS5 pre-orders guide for more.