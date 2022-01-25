Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell has a secret new movie in the works

Director Emerald Fennell has a new mystery project in the works, according to Variety .

Details on the new movie are being kept tightly under wraps, but it's said to be "a story of obsession" with Fennell also writing and producing. Margot Robbie's production company, who also worked on Fennell's directorial debut Promising Young Woman , are in talks to come on board. Casting is reportedly underway with filming due to start this summer.

Promising Young Woman won Fennell an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay as well as being nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for leading lady Carey Mulligan. In the movie, Mulligan plays Cassie, a woman who goes to bars and fakes inebriation in order to catch men who take advantage of vulnerable women in the act. The movie also stars Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, and Alison Brie.

Before she turned to feature films, Fennell was the showrunner and head writer on Killing Eve season 2. As well as her work behind the camera, she played Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown season 3 and 4 on Netflix – for which she was nominated for an Emmy – and she has also had roles in movies including The Danish Girl and Vita & Virginia and TV shows like Call the Midwife.

Fennell also has an anthology series in the works for Showtime, although details remain sparse on this project, and has scripted the DC superhero movie Zatanna.