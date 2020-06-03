Project Cars 3 announced for Xbox One, PS4 and PC later this year

Project Cars 3, the latest in the racing sim franchise, is due to launch later this year for PS4, Xbox One and PC (via Steam) Bandai Namco has announced.

Building on the success of the series to date, a brand new career mode is one of the biggest new features for Project Cars 3. It's been specially designed to cater for all player types, from long-term series fans to those new to the game, or the racing sim genre as a whole.

This career mode aims to be the ultimate tour through all the most exciting cars and tracks featured in the game, with a guide through all 10 upgradeable car classes along the way. There's a curated difficulty curve, with scaleable objectives and rewards depending on the assists and difficulty options each player chooses, with the aim that you're encouraged to move towards using fewer assists as you learn.

But of course, it's not all about the career mode, as Project Cars will be delivering more updates and additions to keep the series feeling fresh. This includes car customisation for the first time, where you can either pick from preset fictional liveries or take the time to make your own, which can then be viewed by other races - and spectators - during multiplayer races.

There's also the new Rivals mode, which is a new asynchronous multiplayer mode that will take the place of the community events from Project Cars 2. For Rivals, developer Slightly Mad Studios will curate a regular series of events for players to compete in, which equates to fresh daily, weekly and monthly challenges. Dynamic ghosts from your closest rivals on the leaderboard, along with a new currency type known as Rivals coins, will add extra incentive to shave seconds off your lap times and rise up the rankings each month.

There are two new tracks to explore too: the neon-bright streets of Shanghai, and Interlagos in Sao Paulo, the home of the Brazilian Grand Prix. Gameplay tweaks have been added to further improve the realism of the gameplay, including new post-processing effects, motion blur, camera shakes and collision effects, along with a new gamepad map to make things feel even more intense as you race.

No word on a firm release date yet, but Project Cars 3 will be arriving on current-gen consoles and PC "later this year". No plans for PS5 or Xbox Series X yet.

