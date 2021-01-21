Pokemon files two strange new trademarks, but they’re likely not for games

Nintendo, Game Freak, and Creatures Inc. have all trademarked several new Pokemon-related terms in Japan.

The three Japan-based companies have trademarked the terms "Pokemon Wonder" and "Fusion Arts," which were discovered earlier this week through several Twitter accounts, such as the one below. Firstly, the Pokemon Wonder trademark covers food, drinks, education, food, and accommodation, so don't look too hard into the term linking to a potential upcoming Pokemon video game.

Minor news:New trademark named 'Fusion Arts' (フュージョンアーツ) got filed by Nintendo, Creatures and Game Freak. Falls under Class 28 - Games, toys and playthings, where the TCG also falls under. pic.twitter.com/ILMqceCVYhJanuary 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Fusion Arts is linked to games and toys in Japan. Some have taken this to mean Fusion Arts could be paving the way for new content for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, and not necessarily for Pokemon games on the Nintendo Switch, for example.

Nonetheless, things are certainly looking busy for the Pokemon series this year, as it's the franchise's 25th anniversary. Last week, a leaker claimed that a Pokemon Nintendo Direct would be airing next month in February, timed to coincide with the series' 25th anniversary on February 27, which is widely celebrated as "Pokemon Day" around the world.

Elsewhere, the official Pokemon Twitter account began teasing plans for the series' anniversary earlier this month. The relaunch of several classic cards such as Pikachu and Bulbasaur have already been revealed for the anniversary, as has a massive musical collaboration with Katy Perry.

In terms of Pokemon games for the coming year, we already know that the New Pokemon Snap release date is launching in April. While there isn't too much information out there right now about the classic revival, we do know that there'll be hordes of creatures to find and photograph in just a few months time.

