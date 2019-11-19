Pokemon Sword and Shield's "missing" Pokemon are being added by modders

A Pokemon dataminer and hacker is adding in Pokemon that aren't in Pokemon Sword and Shield 's Pokedex. The first Pokemon modded into Sword and Shield is Omastar, of all things.

Animation on entering battle is pretty broken, but it works okay other than that.Obviously stats are broken (didn't fix the personal entry yet), and this was originally an edited yamper that I didn't bother giving legitimate moves. pic.twitter.com/m1C8CzDQCtNovember 18, 2019

Pokemon Sword and Shield has been suffered from a bit of controversy around its Pokedex, because of the fact that it doesn't include every Pokemon from previous generations. Unlike earlier games, you can't transfer Pokemon from other generations into Sword and Shield that aren't already a part of its Pokedex.

Self-proclaimed Pokemon researcher @ SciresM used the Omastar model from Pokemon: Let's Go as a new face for a Yamper. The modder says their goal is to bring back old Pokemon by re-tooling stats and building foundations for animators and modelers to nail down the look and animations for each Pokemon.

For those interested, check out SciresM's breakdown of the work needed to go forward with bringing missing Pokemon into Sword and Shield, as well as the tools and experience necessary for those wanting to help out with the project.