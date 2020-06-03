Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor DLC gets a release date and trailer

Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor DLC has a trailer and a June 17 release date, according to Nintendo Life .

The trailer doesn't just show the Isle of Armor expansion pass, but gives us a peek at the second part of the expansion - the Crown Tundra DLC that will come later this fall. You can find the American version of the trailer here . The trailer leads to an official page summarizing what to expect with the Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra - and it's quite a bit.

There are six Legendary Pokemon coming with the expansion passes: Kubfu, Urshifu, Gigantamax Urshifu, Calyrex, Regieleki and Regidrago. Both Regieleki and Regidrago are brand-new Pokemon - Regieleki is an Electric type, while Regidrago is a Dragon Orb type.

You'll also be getting the Gigantamax versions of your very first partner Pokemon. Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon (who can travel with you in the game) can now gain the ability to Gigantamax. Plus, there's Gigantamax forms for two Familiar Pokemon: Venusaur and Blastoise. And Galarian Slowbro is meandering into the game with the Isle of Armor DLC, and our boy has a whole new set of abilities. He's now a Poison/Psychic type Pokemon with a new signature move called Shell Side Arm, which "inflicts either physical or special damage depending on which will damage the target more."

The Crown Tundra DLC will bring some iconic Legendary Pokemon to the Galarian region this fall. According to the official page, "distinct variants" of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will fly into Galar later this year, so keep your eye to the skies.

The Isle of Armor DLC drops June 17, and costs $29.99/ £26.99.