Pokemon Monday - a GamesRadar Pokemon podcast

Welcome to the premiere episode of Pokemon Monday, GamesRadar's new podcast 100% devoted to all things Pokemon. Step into the bizarre hivemind of several adult Pokemon fantatics each Monday as we bring you a no-frills, raw and unedited passionate Pokemon discussion covering breaking news, events, and whatever else is on our singularly devoted Pokemon brains. No Pokemon-related topic is off limits...





Episode 1 highlights





Bumping Pokewalkers with strangers - After a painfully awkward introduction, Tyler, Henry and I recount intimate stories from the Pokemon Regional Championships in San Mateo.

Exclusive breaking news - Pokemon Company Consumer Marketing Director JC Smith confirms that the Platinum update for My Pokemon Ranch will not be releasedoutside of Japan, ever.





Pokemon Black and White juicy gossip - We dissect the latest Pokemon Sunday videos and CoroCoro scans.





Tyler is giving away his SHINY EEVEE from the tournament because he's so kind and generous -To win, all you have to do is answer the following question:

Which Pokemonmost deserves a new evolution in Pokemon Black and White, and why?

Submit your answer in the comments below and we'll pick our favorite answer and announce the winner on next week's Pokemon Monday.



If you have any suggestions for future topics on Pokemon Monday, submit your ideas to pokemon@gamesradar.com. You can also subscribe to Pokemon MondayoniTunes. See you next week!