Pokemon Legends Arceus update makes it easier to catch one of its most elusive creatures

The first major Pokemon Legends Arceus update makes it much easier to find the Sunshine Form of Cherrim, which was proving almost impossible to catch.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been out just over a week and many players are beginning to near the end of their playthroughs. While the new battle system has some players shocked, the series staple goal to 'Catch 'em all' has also been tricky for some players. While you might expect legendaries to give you trouble, it's actually some traditional but more rare Pokémon which have seen players' frustrations rise: most notably the blossom Pokémon, Cherrim and its pre-evolution Cherubi.

Request 17 in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is one of the first given to you, and asks you to show an NPC a completed Pokédex entry for Cherrim. This means you have to encounter the rare Pokémon multiple times. However, until this latest patch not only was Cherrim rare to find, but in many cases it was impossible to catch. In strong sunlight, which is a staple weather of some of the areas Cherrim spawned, it transforms into the 'Sunshine form' opening up its petals to show its face. When in this form there was a glitch which dropped its catch rate to 0. In other words, it simply could not be caught.

Luckily, Nintendo has dropped patch 1.02 which maintains Cherrim's usual catch rate no matter which form it is in. For those still struggling to find these rare cherry blossoms, Pokemon speedrunner SheNanagans_ offered up some tips. Firstly, the two Pokémon are only found in shaking trees in a few locations; The Heartwood in Obsidian Fieldlands, Gapejaw Bog in Crimson Mirelands, and Lonely Spring, Fabled Spring, and Primeval Grotto in the Coronet Highlands.

However, each of these areas has a different percentage chance for our cherries to spawn, with other Pokémon such as Burmy or Combee being more common. Your best chance to encounter Cherubi is in The Heartwood - there are two trees that shake near the alpha Lopunny which have a 100% of producing the unevolved Pokémon. They are located on the very south of the map below Ramanas Island. If you catch multiple Cherubi it's not hard to evolve them all and hand in that early game request.

