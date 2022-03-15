Pokemon Legends Arceus sends two 'mons to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be able to catch Arceus and Darkrai very soon.

The two powerful Legendary Pokemon will make the jump from Pokemon Legends Arceus into the world of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. However, to unlock Arceus in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you'll need save data on your Nintendo Switch from Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Arceus is available to catch in both Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from tomorrow on March 16. To find the creature, you'll firstly need to have version 1.3.0 of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl downloaded, and you'll need to have beaten the Elite Four and completely filled out the National PokeDex. You'll then be given the Azure Flute item, which will enable you to encounter Arceus at the Spear Pillar.

However, Darkrai won't be going live in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl until the following month, launching as part of a limited-time mystery gift event that's only running between April 1 and April 30. Like Arceus though, you'll need to have beaten the Elite Four and completed the National PokeDex to find Darkrai, but you'll also need to have entered the Hall of Fame in either game.

Both Arceus and Darkrai both game-specific in-game requirements in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but whereas the former can be caught anytime from tomorrow, the latter can only be caught in April. If you haven't already conquered at least the Elite Four in the two remakes, you'll want to make sure you've made significant progress on that and the National PokeDex before April rolls around.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Starters | Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex | Who is Arceus in Pokemon?