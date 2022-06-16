Pokemon fan recreates game intro with cats and it’s purrfect

A Pokemon fan has recreated the game intros with nothing but cardboard cutouts and cats, and it’s just as adorable as you’re imagining right now.

YouTuber Costume Cat (opens in new tab) has shared a video titled 'Pokemon Story, But Everything is CAT' which sees two cats Goro (brown British Shorthair) and Luca (black and white Scottish Fold) cosplaying as various Pokemon characters including Professor Oak, a Pokemon Trainer, Bulbasaur, Caterpie, and more.

Just like in the games, Goro and Luca act out the standard opening which sees Professor Oak give a trainer their starter Pokemon. In this instance, the trainer knocks one of the Pokeballs off the counter (as is only natural for cats) which triggers the Pokemon inside to pop out and reveal itself as Bulbasaur. Well, Luca cosplaying as Bulbasaur. You can see the full video for yourself below.

If this video wasn’t cute enough for you, we have good news. Goro and Luca’s Pokemon video is just the tip of the iceberg as the adorable pair have actually cosplayed several games, films, and TV characters. A quick scroll through their YouTube channel reveals the likes of ' Legend of Zelda A Link Between Cats (opens in new tab) ' , a Stranger Things-inspired video called ' Stranger Cat Luca goes Eggo Waffle shopping (opens in new tab) ' , and several Super Mario and friends videos (opens in new tab).

In more Pokemon-focussed (and less cat) news, upcoming game Pokemon Scarlet and Violet got a brand new trailer recently which revealed four-player co-op, new Pokemon, and that all-important release date. Trainers will be able to get stuck into the gen' nine game as soon as November 12, 2022 - that’s just nine months after it was first unveiled.