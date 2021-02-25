Pokemon Direct announced for tomorrow

A Pokemon Direct has been announced for tomorrow, February 26 at 7AM PDT / 10AM EDT / 3pm GMT.

Just in time for the series' 25th anniversary, the Pokemon Direct - known as Pokemon Presents - will last 20 minutes.

While The Pokemon Company hasn't confirmed what will be revealed in the Pokemon Presents stream, there have been plenty of rumors and even teases from the official Pokemon Twitter account that suggests Let's Go Sinnoh is going to be revealed.

Let's go, Sinnoh!Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup are preparing for #PokemonDay—it's only 4 days away! pic.twitter.com/607ObX4uMLFebruary 23, 2021 See more

Fans have been asking for Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes for years, especially since the Pokemon Let's Go Eevee and Let's Go Pikachu titles arrived at the end of 2018. There has even been a leak that claims the Diamond and Pearl remakes in the style of Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu and Eevee were coming.

We'll probably also expect to see some fresh footage for New Pokemon Snap, which is due to launch exclusively on Switch on April 30. We've had some details, but I know those that are hungry to see more of the actual game mechanics would definitely relish some fresh information on how the game will work.

This Pokemon Presents show is just part of all the work The Pokemon Company has done to build up to the big event that is Pokemon Day, which is on Saturday, February 27. It's likely that Pokemon will deliver us even more surprises at tomorrow's event, so stay tuned for more.

