PlayStation won't be at Gamescom 2022

PlayStation has confirmed it won't be in attendance at Gamescom 2022.

The publishing giant revealed as much in an interview with German publication Games Wirtschaft (opens in new tab). Unfortunately, this means you can officially count out big hitters like God of War Ragnarok, Forspoken, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and PSVR 2. As Games Wirtschaft notes, this also confirms PlayStation won't be making an appearance at Geoff Keighley's Gamescom: Opening Night Live.

This news officially scratches off two of the big three console makers from this year's Gamescom event, as Nintendo has also publicly backed out. Activision Blizzard, the publisher behind Call of Duty, Overwatch, Warcraft, and Diablo, won't be in attendance either.

While the list of high-profile Gamescom no-shows continues to grow, there are still a confirmed 250 exhibitors, including some big names like Bandai Namco, THQ Nordic, and Koch Media. Xbox is also expected to have some sort of presence at the event, but it's unclear in what capacity.

Gamescom 2022 will be a live, in-person show for the first time since 2019, but there will also be an accompanying "extensive digital program," according to the event's organizers. It isn't clear what the online proceedings will entail, but you can expect Gamescom Opening Night Live to return for its third consecutive year to kick off the big in-person event.

The live event kicks off in Cologne and lasts for three days, from August 24 to August 28, 2022.

From God of War Ragnarok to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, here are all of the upcoming PS5 games we can't wait to check out.