PlayStation VR starter pack is £179.99 at Amazon. Perfect for escaping reality this Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of year… to remove oneself from the real world and enjoy virtual reality. Well, maybe that’s not quite the case but if you’re looking for a bit of escapism this Christmas then PlayStation’s Virtual Reality kit and games library is perfect for you. And, feeling the festive spirit, Amazon UK is selling the PSVR starter kit plus one full game - which includes the headset, PlayStation Camera, all the cables and the PlayStation VR Worlds game and Astro Bot: Rescue Mission - for a very tempting £179.99 (though it looks popular as they're running low on stock, but the price is remaining the same).

PSVR is one of the most accessible ways to experience virtual reality worlds, and is, of course, perfect for those who already own a PS4 or PS4 Pro. The game library is ever-expanding and now includes some extraordinary AAA title to experience such as Skyrim VR and Doom VFR. However, the system also offers some original ways to incorporate multiple players through games - just in time for Christmas - such as the team based and panic-inducing Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes bomb disposal game.

However, it doesn't stop there: if you don't want Astro Bot Amazon UK are the PSVR starter pack on its own for £179.99 (seemingly low on stock but the price will stay the same for those ordering now), and over at Very, you can grab the PSVR Mega Pack (the starter pack hardware plus five whole games) for £209.99. All of these are great ways to begin your PSVR adventure. If none of these are for you, check out the best PlayStation VR bundles right now.

If you’re considering teaming a PSVR deal with a console upgrade check out the best PS4 Pro deals you can get here, and for all those extra bits you may want for your console this Christmas, the best PS4 accessories on offer right now here.