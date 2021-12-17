PlayStation rings in Christmas with a tonne of cards from their dev teams

PlayStation has shared a number of virtual Christmas cards designed by its studios including Horizon Zero Dawn developer Guerrilla Games, Insomniac Games, and God of War’s Santa Monica Studio.

As shared on the official PlayStation blog , the team wanted to thank players for all their support over the past year and so shared several Christmas messages from the studios we all know and love. The post read: "As is tradition, we’ve rounded up season’s greetings cards from some of our talented friends and colleagues across the industry. So before you dive into your backlog, grab a mug of hot chocolate, and read on for some holiday cheer!"

The Christmas card collection is made up of over 50 seasonal illustrations and messages from the likes of Naughty Dog ( The Last of Us 2 , Uncharted), Ember Lab ( Kena: Bridge of Spirits ), Square Enix ( Final Fantasy 7 Remake , Life is Strange: True Colors ), Insomniac Games ( Marvel’s Spider-Man , Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart ), plus so many more.

Our favorites might just be the 'happy holiday' messages from Tarsier studios which features Little Nightmares 2 protagonists Six and Mono sharing gifts, as well as Finji’s Chicory: A Colorful Tale themed card, and Hazelight’s It Takes Two themed seasonal video.

In other recent PlayStation news, Sony recently announced the release of five vibrant colored official PS5 faceplates , meaning PS5 owners will soon be able to deck their console out in either Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple variants, as well as the tried and tested Midnight Black and Cosmic Red colors you’re used to seeing on PS5 accessories by now.