PlayStation Classic full game lineup revealed, see which of your requested games made the cut

All 20 games on PlayStation Classic , Sony's own tiny lil' retro console coming this holiday season have been revealed. The official announcement lists a total of 15 previously unknown titles (Sony announced the console with five) and re-confirms that the system will arrive on December 3 for $99.99 / £89.99. Here all the games are in alphabetical order.

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy 7

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

A nice mix of fan favorites and deeper cuts (how 'bout that Intelligent Qube), but let's see how it lines up with what GR+ readers and editors wanted from the PlayStation Classic Lineup . Starting from the top, the most-requested game from our Twitter poll was Metal Gear Solid, which has indeed earned a place for all its codec conversations on the con-smol. Unfortunately, the second and third most requested games - Crash Bandicoot and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night respectively - are both absent.

I don't have a tiny recording device planted in a pot of fake hyacinths at Sony Interactive Entertainment headquarters or anything (don't check) but I imagine those games were big requests within the company as well. Unfortunately, the new Castlevania Requiem collection which just came out digitally probably squashed any desire from Konami to license Symphony of the Night for PlayStation Classic, since Requiem bundles up both Symphony and Rondo of Blood. And perhaps Activision didn't want to cannibalize sales for the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy by offering up the original in a shiny new package elsewhere.

Of the games we editors wanted, only Iain Wilson's Destruction Derby made the cut. I was hoping to play colorful platformer Tomba! on the tiny retro console but I'm actually more bummed it won't feature Rachel Weber's pick of Silent Hill, being such a seminal piece of horror storytelling. I guess we'll just have to hope that Silent Hill 2 makes the cut if and when Sony decides to sell a tiny PS2. Ooh, and Ico. And Dark Cloud 2. And GTA: Vice City. And…