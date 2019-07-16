Pick up a Logitech G430 gaming headset for just £23 this Amazon Prime Day and save 67%

Need a new headset? The deluge of Amazon Prime Day game deals going on right now may be one of the best opportunities to pick one up. Right now, you can pick up the Logitech G430 headset right now for just £23, an enormous saving of £47 / 67%. This headset is a quality item in Logitech's portfolio so the price is well worth it. But hurry, this deal ends tonight at midnight!

This competent little mid-range headset is an awesome choice for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC users. With Dolby 7.1 surround sound, an included 3-meter cable with volume controls, and plush ear cups, it's got the right mix of convenience and comfort. Plus, it also includes a noise-cancelling boom mic that folds up and away when you're not using it, so you can keep it away from speaking range when you're not trying to chat with your teammates (or let them hear your conversations). For the sale price, there's really no reason not to pick one up.

Logitech G430 Headset| just £23 at Amazon (was £70)

Nab this perfectly serviceable mid-range headset at a great price for Prime Day. It's a quality headset and is easy to recommend - the value it offers at this price is undeniable.View Deal

