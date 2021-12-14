Paul Bettany and Claire Foy are '60s divorcees in A Very British Scandal trailer

A new trailer for A Very British Scandal gives us our first look at Paul Bettany and Claire Foy in the upcoming period drama.

Set in the '60s, the three-part series will follow the infamous divorce of Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll (Bettany) and Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll (Foy), which is based on real events.

The trailer features sex, gossip, and some great '60s outfits – as well as a hefty dose of misogyny aimed at Margaret Campbell. Things start out well for the couple as sparks fly, but their relationship eventually falls apart in what would become a very public – and messy – divorce. The real-life Ian Campbell released salacious accusations and a compromising polaroid to the press, which haunted Margaret for the rest of her life.

Both actors have recently had critically acclaimed small screen roles – Bettany played Vision opposite Elizabeth Olsen in Disney Plus' WandaVision earlier this year, while Foy played the Queen in seasons 1 and 2 of The Crown on Netflix. Foy also recently starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the Amazon movie The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

The series is the follow-up to 2018's A Very English Scandal, which starred Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw and followed a political scandal involving an English politician and his former lover.