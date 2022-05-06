Overwatch 2 patch notes turn Zenyatta into a deadly kicking machine

The Overwatch 2 beta has a brand new update, and it turns Zenyatta into a deadly kicking machine.

The new patch notes were published from developer Blizzard just yesterday. The new Overwatch 2 update makes a number of adjustments, including a slate of bug fixes for characters and maps, enabling Quick Play Open Queue, and making changes to the game's UI and Kill Feed.

Somewhat perplexingly though, it's given Zenyatta an entirely new Passive ability. Now, when the robotic monk lashes out with a kick, it significantly pushes back any enemies it connects with, turning the character, as you can see just below, into a pretty damn powerful athlete who definitely didn't skip out leg day.

It's tough to get a read on how the new ability for Zenyatta is going down with Overwatch 2's player base. Some players note it's akin to a slightly weaker version of Lucio's 'boop' soundwave attack, but focused on one enemy. It's probably slightly too early to tell whether this has turned Zenyatta into an unstoppable force of nature or not.

It'll be interesting to see whether this update has made significant enough improvements to Overwatch 2's distraught Support characters. Players have complained Support characters just aren't up to par with the rest of the roster, after the sequel's switch to 5v5 gameplay, and Blizzard agreed with them in a post earlier this week. We'll have to keep an eye on the situation to see what players make of the improvements in the new patch.

Here's a quick primer on how to get into the Overwatch 2 beta if you're still looking for a way into the action.