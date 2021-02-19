Huge Outriders demo launches next week on consoles and PC

An Outriders demo is coming next week on February 25, and it'll be available for both last and next-gen consoles alike.

The official Outriders Twitter account revealed brand new details on the upcoming demo just yesterday. Chiefly, you can see all the global unlock times for the Outriders demo just below, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The Demo will release at the following times:5/20 pic.twitter.com/gpQgxTDsxWFebruary 18, 2021

Additionally, the Outriders Twitter account revealed that the file size for the new demo should be right around 24GB on PC, and roughly 22GB on consoles, which could potentially increase after decompression. However, pre-loading the Outriders demo won't be a possibility on any platform, so the times you see above are when the demo will be available for download.

The demo itself isn't limited by time, and will be available both before and after Outriders launches in April. The demo contents itself will feature all four character classes, with a total of six character slots available to any one player. Any character you create during the demo will be able to progress up to level seven, and the gameplay itself covers both the prologue and opening chapter of Outriders, taking you up to a climactic showdown with a boss called Gauss.

Finally, you'll be able to transfer your demo progress over from the Outriders demo to the full game, but only if you purchase the full game on the same platform that you play the demo on. Additionally, Outriders is available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on PC, but you'll need to play the demo and purchase the final game on the same storefront to transfer your progress over.

Currently, Outriders is set for launch on April 1, and will be arriving on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. People Can Fly's shooter will support next-gen upgrades to the three new consoles at no additional cost.

