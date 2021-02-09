The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos DLC will launch before April 2021

The Outer Worlds' second DLC expansion will release before April 2021, publisher Take-Two recently revealed.

The announcement came earlier this week from Take-Two's financial quarter results (via VGC). The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos will launch for PC, PS4, and Xbox One before April 2021, and will be available on all next-gen platforms through backwards compatibility.

Additionally, Take-Two revealed that the Murder on Eridanos expansion will launch for the Nintendo Switch version of The Outer Worlds at some point in 2021, so slightly later than other platforms. The first expansion for The Outer Worlds, Peril on Gorgon, only just launched for the Switch yesterday on February 8, while it previously launched for consoles and PC in September 2020.

Previously, an analyst claimed in October 2020 that developer Obsidian was exploring another game in the Outer Worlds franchise. At the time, the analyst stated that the supposed follow-up to the 2019 RPG was in pre-production, and things could always change, so there's still uncertainty remaining as to whether Obsidian really will develop a sequel to The Outer Worlds.

Just a month after The Outer Worlds first launched in 2019, Microsoft acquired Obsidian into its Xbox Game Studios portfolio (which has expanded at a rapid pace following the high-profile acquisition of Bethesda Game Studios). It's not yet clear as to whether the acquisition would affect Obsidian developing a potential sequel to The Outer Worlds.

If you're still ploughing through Obsidian's extensive RPG, you can head over to our The Outer Worlds tips guide for some essential hints on your journey.