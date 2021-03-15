Oscars 2021: How to watch the nominations announcement

The day has finally arrived – we're about to find out who's nominated for what at the Oscars 2021.

The Golden Globes winners gave us some idea of who's in with a chance, with movies like Nomadland, Borat Subsequent MovieFilm , and Judas and the Black Messiah winning big, but soon we'll know for sure who's in the running for this year's Academy Awards.

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas will announce the nominees in all 23 categories during a two-part live presentation today, which you can watch on the Academy's YouTube channel . If you're not able to watch the presentation, you can follow along with the nominations as they're announced via the Academy's Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The global live stream starts bright and early, with the first group of nomination categories beginning at 05:19 PST/08:19 EST (that's 12:19 GMT for any viewers across the pond). The second group of nominees will be announced shortly after, at 05.31 PST/08:31 EST.

The first group of nominees contains: Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Costume Design, Music (Original Score), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), and Writing (Original Screenplay).

The second group is slightly larger, and is as follows: Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Film Editing, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Song), Best Picture, Production Design, and Visual Effects.