Original Resident Evil 4 director shares his thoughts on the remake

The director of the original Resident Evil 4 is totally fine with Capcom creating a remake - as long as the new developers don't mess it up.

Shinji Mikami, who is currently the executive producer at GhostWire: Tokyo studio Tango Gameworks, shared some thoughts on the remake in an interview with IGN . He also expressed his admiration for the Resident Evil 2 remake, which he "thought was very good" after watching a video of it in action. Hey, he's a busy guy, he doesn't have time to play every single game of his that gets remade.

As for the Resident Evil 4 remake - which still hasn't been officially announced - Mikami put his feelings succinctly: "As long as it turns out good I have no issues with it."

With the remake reportedly set to arrive in 2022, we don't have much of an idea about what approach it will take to the source material. Will it strictly be a modernized version of the original, or will it take more creative liberties like the Resident Evil 2 Remake to expand the story - which is already relatively lengthy in horror game terms? Mikami did mention that the team ended up cutting "a lot of content" from the original, including roughly 40% of the castle area.

"I had no intention of making it a long game," Mikami admitted. "It’s just that after we put everything I wanted into the game, it ended up becoming a long game."